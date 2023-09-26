The Starsiak family is waving goodbye to Good Bones. Mina Starsiak Hawk first revealed news that the HGTV show was coming to an end in August 2023. Fans loved learning about the home design star’s many siblings over the seasons, including her brother William Starsiak.

Who Is William Starsiak?

Mina’s brother William was born to parents Karen E. Laine and Casey Starsiak. The former couple also welcomed a son named CR during their marriage in addition to Mina and William. Karen and Casey both had children with other partners after their divorce, giving Mina, William and CR several half-siblings.

What Is William Starsiak’s Job?

Like his father, William decided to pursue a career in the medical field. After experiencing chronic back problems in high school, William sought osteopathic treatment to help ease the pain. Luckily, the remedy worked, and he decided to shadow the doctor who treated him before attending the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The Indianapolis native has been in practice as an osteopath since 2013. From 2014 to 2019, William taught osteopathy to medical students at Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Is William Starsiak Married?

William is married to Lisa Starsiak (neé Martin), a family nurse practitioner. They work together alongside each other at Starsiak Osteopathic Clinic. Before moving to Indiana, Lisa worked at Colombia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.

Lisa is a native of Jamaica. Per her profile on the Starsak Aesthetics website, she has long had a passion for beauty and aesthetics services.

Does William Starsiak Have Children?

William and Lisa are parents to one child, a daughter named Samayah. The little one loves traveling with her parents, which is evident in all of the adorable family photos that William has shared on his Instagram account over the years.

What Happened Between Mina Starsiak Hawk and William Starsiak?

During an August 2023 episode of her podcast, “Mina AF,” Mina revealed that she was going through a “challenging” time with her family.

“We all put our big kid pants on and pretend to be nice … then go back to our corners of the universe and talk s–t about each other,” she explained. “My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of like nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

A few weeks later, Mina, who shares kids Jack and Charlotte with husband Steve Hawk, updated podcast listeners on the situation.

“William and I are good, we’ve squashed it,” the mom of two told her audience in a September 2023 episode.