In 2016, Mina Starsiak Hawk shot to fame on HGTV with the debut of her renovation series, Good Bones. Since then, the design star has amassed quite an impressive net worth.

What Is Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Net Worth?

Mina has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to multiple outlets. After graduating from Indiana University, the home decor expert and her mother, Karen E. Laine, began renovating houses in Indianapolis in 2007.

They started their design business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, after realizing just how passionate they were about their home improvement projects. In September 2019, Karen announced she was stepping back from the family business, leaving Mina as the sole owner of the company.

“After a long career of practicing law and revitalizing homes and neighborhoods, Karen is retiring from Two Chicks and a Hammer,” an announcement on the company’s Instagram page read. “She will still be part of the HGTV show Good Bones! Karen is excited to spend her time doing all the things she loves like spending more time with [husband] Roger, sailing, hanging with her chickens and working on DIYs for Good Bones!”

How Else Does Mina Starsiak Hawk Make Money?

Mina hosts her own podcast called “Mina AF,” a candid and unfiltered version of the personality fans first fell in love with on HGTV. She also works as a social media influencer, promoting home decor and lifestyle products on her Instagram account.

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

Why Is ‘Good Bones’ Ending?

Mina starred alongside her mom and several of her siblings on Good Bones for eight seasons before announcing the show was ending in August 2023.

“Today, I filmed my last few pickups for Good Bones. Not Good Bones season 8, but for Good Bones. So it is official, that’s a wrap, folks,” she announced during an episode of her podcast at the time.

Along with the shocking end of Good Bones, Mina also revealed that she was not on “good terms” with her mom and brothers Tad and William Starsiak. One month later, she further explained her rift with Karen and revealed that she had settled her differences with William.

“It’s not been one thing that my mom and I can go back to, and I can say, ‘OK, I forgive you and we’re going to go past this one thing,’” Mina told podcast listeners in September 2023. “It’s a cumulative situation from the time I can remember when I was 3 of things that have created the situation that we’re in now and it’s incredibly hard to undo.”