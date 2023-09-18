After opening up about facing a huge travel dilemma, it appears Mina Starsiak Hawk ended up going on a family vacation after all. The Good Bones host shared photos from her recent trip with her husband, Steve Hawk, and their kids, Jack and Charlotte, on Instagram on September 17.

The getaway came in the midst of a rift with her mom, Karen E. Laine, and brothers Tad and William. Mina first opened up about the drama with her family during an August 28 episode of her podcast, “Mina AF.”

“We all put our big kid pants on and pretend to be nice … then go back to our corners of the universe and talk s–t about each other,” she said. “My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of like nonexistent place.”

Scroll below to see photos from Mina’s vacation.