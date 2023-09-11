HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk shared her frustration after facing a few setbacks on what was supposed to be a fun family vacation. The Good Bones host took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 11, to reveal that she was “out of options” to rectify the situation.

Early in the morning, Mina and her husband, Steve Hawk, arrived at the airport with their kids, Jack and Charlotte. The home design star had booked a cruise for her family of four but “multiple flight cancelations and delays” made it impossible to reach the boat on time.

“So yesterday at 7:45 a.m., our flight was COMPLETELY canceled by @americanair with NO options that got us in earlier than 10 p.m. today,” Mina explained, noting that the final check-in for the cruise was at 3 p.m. on Monday.

The mom of two found a “much more expensive” flight to try and get to the dock on time. Because her new flight was delayed, Mina and her family’s hopes for going on the cruise were shattered. A few hours later, she updated fans on the debacle at the airport.

“OK. So … no cruise. Secured a rental car once we get to Charleston,” Mina wrote. “While we are 100 percent not rich, we can afford a rental car and find a hotel. But what about people who can’t?”

Mina hoped to head out on her vacation at sea after opening up about a rift with her mother, Karen E. Laine, and brothers during a recent episode of her “Mina AF” podcast. The Indianapolis-based realtor explained that she and her Good Bones costars simply “coexist.”

“We all put our big kid pants on and pretend to be nice … then go back to our corners of the universe and talk s–t about each other,” Mina said. “My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of like nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much, and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

Good Bones is now in its final season on HGTV, a decision Mina made to “switch it up.” Season 8 premiered on August 15. While viewers were so thrilled to see the show’s stars back on their screens, Mina revealed some of the difficult situations that went on behind the scenes, including a “a knockdown drag-out [fight] during demo.”

“I was like, ‘I wonder if anyone’s going to be able to tell,’” she reflected on filming in a September interview with People. “And of course, you can’t because that’s the idea. People … that’s not why they’re tuning in to watch Good Bones. That’s not what they want.”