The View cohost Joy Behar and her husband, schoolteacher Steve Janowitz, have been going strong since the early 1980s.

Following the television personality’s divorce from first husband Joe Behar in 1981, Joy has been linked to Steve since 1982. However, it wasn’t until 2011 that they decided to make it official by tying the knot in a private ceremony on August 11 of that year in New York City.

“I waited until all the parents were dead,” she reportedly told Rachael Ray in 2011. “So I have no in-laws at all. He has none and I have none. ‘Cause marriage is mostly about in-laws, I find. They always want you to visit them and come for lasagna.”

Closer takes a look at the couple’s relationship.

Walter McBride/WireImage

How Did Joy Behar and Steve Janowitz Meet?

During a January 2024 episode of The View, the Great Gasbag: An A–Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World author recalled meeting her husband Steve at none other than a nudist colony.

While discussing Jason Kelce‘s shirtless antics at a football game attended by brother Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend Taylor Swift, Sunny Hostin asked Joy if she ever “ripped your shirt off.” Joy quickly replied, “No,” before Sara Haines chimed in: “Oh, she definitely has. She met her husband at a nudist colony!”

Joy then went on to explain how their meeting actually went down. “First of all, he was nude, I was dressed,” she said. It wasn’t the first time Joy told the story on The View. “I don’t know if you know this about me, but I met my husband at a semi-nudist colony. It’s true,” she said to then guest Andrew Yang. “He was naked, I was not. Because for a man to see me naked, I have to be in his will.”

Sean Zanni/Getty Images for National Arts Club

When Did Joy Behar and Steve Janowitz Get Married?

Joy and Steve dated for almost 30 years before making their relationship official in 2011. However, they originally intended to tie the knot two years earlier.

In 2009, Joy reportedly called off their engagement, she said, according to the New York Daily News, “I’m getting my own talk show on HLN, so I don’t have to get married anymore. Actually, I got cold feet again, so I don’t know what I’m going to do. It’s off the table. What’ll happen is, when I decide to do it, I’ll do it, and then everybody will know I did it. I can’t make up my mind.”

Joy also said on a previous episode of The View that she wanted to wait for gay marriage to become legal in New York before she married Steve. “It did have an influence on me. It brought to my consciousness why gays needed to get married. And I thought it was a good reason for me to get married … So did Steve, so we did it,” she said.

Are Joy Behar and Steve Janowitz Still Together?

During a March 2024 episode of The View, Joy and her fellow panelists discussed age gaps between couples.

Joy said she couldn’t be happier that her husband Steve is seven years her junior. “When you think about it, women basically live six years longer than men, so if you go with a guy who’s younger than you, you’ll probably die at the same time, so that’s good! Plus, men reach their sexual peak much younger than women do, so you need an older woman. You want a younger guy. I always have a younger guy,” Joy explained. “My husband is seven years younger than me. He drives at night, he does the heavy lifting. He’s sharp as a tack. If I get old and depressed and decrepit — which I am already almost — he’ll wheel me around instead of I’m wheeling him around. I think it’s a really good plan to go with a guy younger. It’s scientifically smart to do it.”

She later added, “I like them younger. I don’t want them old.”