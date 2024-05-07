Sandra Bullock revealed there’s one costar from her past she desperately wants to work with again on camera before her career comes to an end.

“Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu [Reeves] and I need to do something in front of the camera,” Sandra, 59, said ​during a Monday, May 6, appearance on the “50 MPH Podcast,” which is devoted to all things related the duo’s 1994 blockbuster film Speed.

Keanu, 59, joined Sandra on the podcast. When host Kris Tapley said the pair should work towards getting a third Speed movie made together, The Blind Side star asked, “Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Maybe.”

“What do you think, K?” Sandra asked her friend and costar. “I mean, look, if someone writes something brilliant and it puts us in the right place and the right time.”

The John Wick star passed on appearing alongside Sandra in Speed‘s 1997 sequel due to script issues, but the pair later worked together in 2006’s The Lake House.

“It does feel like it’s — there is a siren call to it,” Keanu said about the possibility of Speed 3, but ​added that he would take any project that reunited the pair. “I think I would love to work with you again before our eyes close. I think we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.”

While Keanu had several hits including Bill and Ted’s Big Adventure and Point Break already under his belt, Speed made him a major star, while the film was Sandra’s breakout movie role.

“I just adored and still adore Keanu, and lightning doesn’t like to strike more than once,” Sandra said about their surprise hit, which grossed over $350 million at the box office to date. “We didn’t think it would do what it did, but I didn’t know any better at the time either.”

Fans have always been impressed with the duo’s chemistry, which has sparked questions about if they ever dated in real life.

“Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated,” Sandra told Esquire in November 2021. “I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived [as a couple]. I don’t know.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Oscar winner admitted to having a crush on Keanu while filming Speed during a December 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“It was hard for me to really be serious [on set]. He would look at me and I’d be like …” before breaking down giggling.” When Ellen, 66, asked why they never dated, Sandra joked, “There’s just something about me that I guess he didn’t like.”

Sadly, Keanu was unaware of Sandra’s interest, as he told Ellen during a May 2019 appearance, “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either. It was nice to go to work, she’s such a wonderful person and a wonderful actress.”