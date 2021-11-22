Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have starred in two blockbuster films together, cementing their status as a powerful onscreen duo. For over two decades, the pair have been photographed together and share nothing but kind things about each other with the public. Naturally, fans have always wondered if they actually ever took their relationship to the next level. Sandra has finally revealed the truth about their connection.

“Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him,” Sandra told Esquire in November 2021 about why the duo never dated. “So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know. But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

In 1994, Sandra and Keanu starred alongside each other for the first time ever in the popular action film Speed. At the time, both were budding Hollywood stars who were looking to cement their status in Hollywood. Sandra did admit in the interview that she and Keanu grabbed drinks together on occasion. But when it came down to any romance between them, her simple answer is, “Nope.”

Keanu, who is known as one of the nicest actors in Hollywood, even showed up to Sandra’s house one night in 1995 with champagne and truffles. She had never had them before, and he rode his motorcycle to personally deliver them to her. Sandra painted Keanu’s nails black that night as they sat in silence, something not out of the ordinary for the actor.

“When I first met him, I would spend as much time as I could filling a silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get,” Sandra continued. “And I thought, I don’t understand what’s happening! He’s looking at me with eyes of confusion. He’s quiet. Did I say something to offend him? And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, ‘I thought about what you said.’ And he would have his response.”

In 2006, Sandra and Keanu worked together on The Lake House. The film marked the second time fans got to see the pair take over the big screen together. It led to a slew of red carpet appearances together and even more adorable interviews. In a May 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Keanu watched a clip of Sandra confessing to having a crush on him while working together.

“She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either,” he shared after watching the clip.

Ellen DeGeneres asked the John Wick star why they never dated if they obviously had mutual crushes on each other. “We were working,” Keanu replied with a smile.

Sandra is happily in a relationship with her handsome photographer boyfriend, Bryan Randall. The pair began dating in 2015 after Bryan was suggested by a friend to shoot photos at Sandra’s son Louis’ birthday party. Keanu is also in a loving relationship with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. They first met in 2009 at a dinner party. Keanu and Alexandra were longtime friends and collaborators for 10 years before making their red carpet debut as a couple in 2019 at the LACMA Art Film Gala.