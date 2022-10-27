HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk loves showing off her bikini body! The Good Bones host is always hitting the pool or spending time outdoors when she’s not filming her many home improvement shows. Her swimsuit looks are out of this world.

Mina first began hosting Good Bones in 2016 with her mom, Karen E. Laine. Though the series came to an end in 2019, the TV star immersed herself in several other home renovation projects on the network. She has made appearances on the series A Very Brady Renovation and Rock the Block.

The Battle on the Beach judge even landed her own spinoff show called Good Bones: Risky Business in 2022. In the six-episode series, fans saw Mina buy and renovate a fixer-upper home in Indianapolis. The realtor also underwent some big changes in her personal life since rising to fame on the channel.

After welcoming two children, Jack and Charlotte, with her husband, Steve Hawk, the Indiana native decided to undergo a mommy makeover. She got a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast augmentation in December 2020. The media personality shared her journey and recovery with fans on social media every step of the way.

“Do what makes YOU feel good. It’s OK to be selfish sometimes,” she told Us Weekly in February 2021 after her surgeries. “Whether it’s surgery or a push-up bra or eyelash extensions, Spanx, a spray tan — get it. Whatever makes you feel strong and powerful and beautiful.”

Since then, Mina has continued to document her weight loss journey and changing fitness routine on Instagram. The designer often encourages her followers to stay active throughout the day. Her husband is one of her biggest supporters, having established his own career as a personal trainer and nutritionist.

“You guys, your physical health affects SO many aspects of your life and goes hand in hand with your mental and emotional health,” Mina wrote alongside a video at the gym in February 2022. “Make the investment in yourself and MAKE time to develop healthy habits!”

In August 2022, the home renovation expert posted a gorgeous bikini photo with a cute caption about her hubby.

“Just got to give my trainer a shout-out today! He’s a pain in my ass but wildly handsome so I put up with it,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thanks [Steve] for keeping my hot mom summer going.”

Keep scrolling to see Mina’s beautiful bikini photos.