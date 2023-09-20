Upon returning home from her recent family cruise, Mina Starsiak Hawk opened up about the “stressful” trip with her husband, Steve Hawk, and their kids, Jack and Charlotte. The Good Bones star shared details about her chaotic experience during her “Mina AF” podcast episode on Wednesday, September 20.

“I made it through my first family cruise last week,” she began. “I am feeling like a stressed-out crazy person because our cruise was not really a vacation for my husband and I. It’s the first time we’ve ever done it, so it was a good experience. It was a learning experience.”

Mina and her family live in Indianapolis and had to board the boat in Charleston, North Carolina. Once their initial flight was canceled at the last minute, the HGTV star scrambled to book another flight with a different airline. She documented the airport saga in her Instagram Stories on September 11.

“I feel like every possible thing that could have gone against us was going against us,” Mina explained.

After landing in Charleston just half an hour before the boat was set to leave, Mina and Steve decided to try and make it on the cruise anyway. Luckily, the staff was extremely understanding of their hectic travel day and allowed them to board the boat right at 3 p.m.

While they loved traveling across the ocean and spending time on the beach when the cruise docked, Mina admitted that staying in such a small room was not ideal.

“It was absolutely awful,” the Two Chicks and a Hammer owner said. “It’s just a lot to keep two kids that young in such a small space and this particular boat was not really set up for kids.”

The getaway came just a month after Mina revealed that season 8 of Good Bones would be the show’s last.

“Today, I filmed my last few pickups for Good Bones. Not Good Bones season 8, but for Good Bones. So it is official, that’s a wrap, folks,” she announced during an August 7 podcast episode.

At the time, Mina explained that she “just needed to switch it up.” A few weeks later, the TV personality shared that she was not in “a great place” with her mom, Karen E. Laine, and her brothers. While filming the first episode of season 8, Mina and Karen had “a knockdown drag-out [fight] during demo.”

“I was like, ‘I wonder if anyone’s going to be able to tell,’” Mina admitted in a September interview with People. “And of course, you can’t because that’s the idea. People … that’s not why they’re tuning in to watch Good Bones. That’s not what they want.”