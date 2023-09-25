HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk Shows Fans a Sneak Peek of Her New Lake House Renovation [Photos]

Under construction! Mina Starsiak Hawk provided fans with a glimpse of the renovations on her new lake house.

The HGTV star first announced that she and her husband, Steve Hawk, bought a second home in July 2023. “Y’all want a ‘Good Bones Takes the Lake’ edition??!?! Me too!!!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

While the network has not officially announced a spinoff for Good Bones, Mina did reveal the show was coming to an end in August 2023. The shocking news came just weeks before the realtor shared in a podcast episode that she and her mom, Karen E. Laine, were not on “good terms.”

Though Good Bones is ending its successful run, it looks like Mina is ready for a new beginning with her gorgeous lakefront estate.

Scroll below to see photos of Mina’s lake house renovation.