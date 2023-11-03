While Karen E. Laine has shared a lot of her life with HGTV viewers, the Good Bones star has largely kept details about her marriage rather close to her chest. In October 2023, the TV personality revealed some shocking updates about her personal life following the series finale of her show. Scroll below to find out if Karen is still married to her husband, Roger Rominger.

When Did Karen E. Laine and Roger Rominger Get Married?

Karen and Roger were first linked in 2015 after she began posting photos with him on her social media accounts. Two years later, she began referring to him as her “husband” in posts on both Facebook and Instagram. The pair opted to keep details about their romance under wraps, other than sharing the occasional picture together.

Throughout 2022 and early 2023, Karen refrained from posting any photos with Roger on her Instagram account. Instead, she frequently began dishing on the new home she purchased in Wilmington, North Carolina, and its renovation process.

Are Karen E. Laine and Roger Rominger Still Together?

Speculation grew about the status of their marriage, leading Karen to drop some bombshells about where things currently stood. The pair are no longer together.

They filed a joint petition for legal separation on April 26, 2022, according to court records viewed by Closer. Roger filed a petition to convert their legal separation into dissolution on January 13, 2023. Multiple hearings were held in the months that followed, with another hearing scheduled for November 27, 2023.

Courtesy of Karen E. Laine/Instagram

During an episode of the “What’s Up Wilmington” podcast on October 31, 2023, Karen hinted that she and Roger had differing opinions about their retirement plans. She wanted to buy a home in another state, and he “wanted to retire on a sailboat.”

The former lawyer ultimately ended up fulfilling her goal, purchasing her dream cottage after looking at houses on Zillow. Karen is also not ruling out the possibility of starring in her own HGTV spinoff show in the future after the series finale of Good Bones aired on October 17, 2023.

“There is currently not going to be a season 9 [of Good Bones], which I’m sad about because I felt like I finally was figuring out how to do TV,” Karen said. “Unscripted TV is kind of unique, even for a production company. The first year, everybody is figuring out what they’re doing. I feel like we’d finally gotten into a little bit of a groove, and I really love our production team. HGTV was a great place to land, and I would love to keep making TV; that would be great.”