Fans of Good Bones are hoping that a spinoff show for Karen E. Laine is just around the corner. The DIY expert and daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk appeared in the program’s final season beginning in August 2023. They have both been teasing big solo projects to come in the future.

Is Karen E. Laine Getting Her Own Spinoff Show?

Karen recently purchased a new home in Wilmington, North Carolina. The former lawyer has been sharing glimpses of the renovation process on her Instagram account. When one fan asked her if she was planning on filming the home transformation for a new HGTV show, she simply responded, “Maybe.”

So far, HGTV has not made any official announcement about a new solo show starring Karen. She did, however, voice her love for the network and showed enthusiasm for future TV projects.

“After eight years of doing Good Bones, I love our production company,” Karen said during a September 2023 interview with Indianapolis Business Journal. “They are amazingly talented people. They have taught me so much. I don’t want to stop working with them. I would like to work with them until I die because they’re wonderful. HGTV has been wonderful to us. If I could create content for HGTV until I die, that would be a dream come true.”

What Happened Between Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk?

Just weeks after announcing that Good Bones was ending after season 8, Mina revealed that she and her mom were going through a rough patch in their relationship.

“We all put our big kid pants on and pretend to be nice … then go back to our corners of the universe and talk s–t about each other,” she said during an August 2023 episode of her “Mina AF” podcast. “My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of like nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

Courtesy of Karen E. Laine/Instagram

While Mina has since smoothed things over with William, she is still embroiled in a rift with Karen and Tad. Karen has not publicly addressed the drama with her daughter. These days, she has been working very hard on her cottage makeover and thinking about retirement.

“I keep thinking eventually I will actually retire,” Karen wrote on Instagram in March 2023. “And I’ve always wanted to retire to North Carolina. So, I bought a house there with an eye to maybe retiring there. It’s going to take a while to get it fixed up. And I will always come back to Indy for family and work. But in my downtime, I think I’d like to be in North Carolina.”

Karen wasn’t the only one in the family to recently expand her real estate portfolio. Mina and her husband, Steve Hawk, purchased a gorgeous lake house. The couple, who are parents to kids Jack and Charlotte, are currently renovating the space.

“Y’all want a ‘Good Bones Takes the Lake’ edition??!?! Me too!!!!” Mina teased on Instagram in July 2023.