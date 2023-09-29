There’s been a ton of drama surrounding the HGTV series Good Bones in the past few months. Karen E. Laine, one of the show’s stars, recently made her return to Instagram after a brief hiatus. The design expert is currently facing a rift with daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk.

On Tuesday, September 26, Karen simply promoted an episode of Good Bones, which is now in its final season. The lawyer-turned-DIY expert shared a screenshot from the episode on her page, marking her first post since September 9.

Her caption was rather simple: “#GoodBones on @HGTV at 9 p.m. tonight.”

A majority of the comments section was full of love for Karen as she prepares to say goodbye to the series. Other viewers expressed their confusion over the show’s abrupt end and evident family tension.

“This all makes me sad,” one fan wrote under the post. “I love the show and all on it. Family comes first, no matter what! Make it right.”

Though she has remained mum on her differences with Mina, fans have been tuning in to Mina’s podcast, “Mina AF,” for the scoop on their drama-filled relationship. The realtor first opened up about her challenging family dynamic in an August 28 episode.

“We all put our big kid pants on and pretend to be nice … then go back to our corners of the universe and talk s–t about each other,” Mina told podcast listeners. “My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of like nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much, and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

While she has since patched things up with William, Mina and Karen still have tension between them. The TV personality also revealed that she did not invite her mother to son Jack’s 5th birthday party.

“You can still judge me for not inviting my mom to Jack’s birthday party,” Mina said in another episode. “You can dislike me for it. You can still think I’m the problem, which I’m for sure part of the problem. I’m working on it.”

Still, longtime fans of the show are holding out hope that Mina and Karen will reconcile. For now, it looks like Karen is focused on renovating a new home she purchased in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“What made you decide on Wilmington?” one person asked Karen in an Instagram comment, to which she replied, “Climate and employment opportunities.”