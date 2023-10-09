On the Real Reason ‘Good Bones’ Is Ending

During an August 7, 2023, episode of her “Mina AF” podcast, Mina dropped the bombshell that Good Bones was ending after season 8. Weeks later, the home improvement expert alleged that frequent tiffs with city planners ultimately led her to walk away from the show.

“I have done everything I could possibly do to try to work within the system,” she told the Indianapolis Business Journal in September 2023. “It’s tricky because in local government, very few people are in charge of a lot of big decisions. It seems for a long time this plan for the city to have urban density, growth and development was not actually being enacted by the people making those decisions.”