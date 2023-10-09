During an August 7, 2023, episode of her “Mina AF” podcast, Mina dropped the bombshell that Good Bones was ending after season 8. Weeks later, the home improvement expert alleged that frequent tiffs with city planners ultimately led her to walk away from the show.
“I have done everything I could possibly do to try to work within the system,” she told the Indianapolis Business Journalin September 2023. “It’s tricky because in local government, very few people are in charge of a lot of big decisions. It seems for a long time this plan for the city to have urban density, growth and development was not actually being enacted by the people making those decisions.”
Drama continued to unfold for Mina, who revealed she was in a difficult place with her mom, Karen E. Laine, and brothers Tad and William Starsiak.
“We all put our big kid pants on and pretend to be nice … then go back to our corners of the universe and talk s–t about each other,” the realtor told podcast listeners on August 28, 2023. “My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of like nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”
Mina has since repaired her relationship with William but her feud with Tad is still ongoing. Though she would not divulge exactly what transpired between them, she did hint that they had a heated text exchange.
“My brother Tad said some really awful stuff to me and I’m sure he would say that I’ve said some awful stuff to him too,” Mina recalled in a podcast episode on September 20, 2023. “But the most recent stuff he said to me, he can’t say it’s not what he said. He can’t say I misunderstood. It’s in text and it’s black and white and that was kind of my final straw there.”
All of the tension with her family caused Mina to question who she should invite to her son Jack’s 5th birthday party in August 2023. Ultimately, the TV personality decided against inviting Karen to the event. A few weeks later, Mina’s daughter, Charlotte, celebrated her birthday without any contact from her grandmother.
“Charlie’s birthday was this past weekend, and my mom didn’t call or text or give her a card or drop a present on the door and I know she feels like she has very valid reasons for not working on developing relationships with my kids,” Mina said. “But I just can’t understand that.”
What viewers get to see on Good Bones isn’t always the full story. Mina and Karen got into “a knockdown drag-out [fight] during demo” while filming the season 8 premiere.
“I was like, ‘I wonder if anyone’s going to be able to tell,’” the mom of two confessed to People in September 2023. “And of course, you can’t because that’s the idea. People … that’s not why they’re tuning in to watch Good Bones. That’s not what they want.”
In 2019, Karen stepped back from the family business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, but still remained as a cast member on Good Bones. Mina took sole ownership of the company but admitted that she has faced some challenges over the years.
“What it all comes down to is it’s really easy for mom and [project manager Cory Miller] to be able to have a lot of fun and be really playful and feel light, because they get their paycheck, they show up, they have the fun, they do the things they’re good at and then I think they sleep pretty well at night not having to stress about what’s happening at the house if they’re not there,” Mina said on “Mina AF” on September 4, 2023.