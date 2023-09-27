Ready for a new chapter. Mina Starsiak Hawk is looking toward the future as her HGTV series, Good Bones, nears its end.

“It’s hard to believe that season 8 is already halfway over,” the home designer reflected in a post on her company’s Instagram page on Monday, September 25. “But we’re so excited to be celebrating a HUGE milestone this week, Good Bones‘ 100th episode!”

Mina first began her Good Bones journey alongside her mom, Karen E. Laine, in 2016. The pair worked side by side on their business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, until Karen announced she was stepping away from the company in 2019. Still, she continued to appear on Good Bones as the resident DIY expert.

“We’ve come a long way in the past 10 years, and Good Bones has forever changed who we are,” Mina continued in her caption. “From not being afraid to take on the worst house on the block, to the honor of building and designing houses for family and friends, we have been so privileged to be part [of] something so meaningful to so many fans over the years.”

Mina and Karen celebrated 100 episodes of Good Bones one day later. To mark the occasion, Mina shared a carousel of photos from behind the scenes of the program.

“And keep an eye out, we have big announcements about our future in the works and coming soon!” she teased.

While it is unclear if the mother-daughter duo will be starring in other HGTV shows, Mina did announce that she began a complete renovation of the lake house she purchased with her husband, Steve Hawk.

“Y’all want a ‘Good Bones Takes the Lake’ edition??!?! Me too!!!!” she asked her Instagram followers in July 2023 after purchasing the home.

The show’s final season premiered on TV just as Mina opened up on her podcast, “Mina AF,” about a rift with her mom and brothers Tad and William Starsiak. The realtor has since patched things up with William, but her relationships with Karen and Tad are still strained.

“I’m not sure if I have ever been at a point where I would say, ‘I’m good, I got it, I’m not the problem, you figure your stuff out and then come talk to me,’ and those are actually words my mom has said to me,” Mina told podcast listeners during an August 28 episode. “I’m not sure if she meant them at the time. I’m not sure if she felt them then or still feels them now but when you’re trying to engage with someone who doesn’t think they have an active role in the current relationship status, that’s just banging your head against a brick wall.”