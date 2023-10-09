Mina Starsiak Hawk Shows Lake House Renovation Progress [Photos]

The renovations on Mina Starsiak Hawk’s new lake house are coming along nicely! The Good Bones host shared an update on the progress of the house transformation in her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 9.

Mina brought her kids, Jack and Charlotte, along with her to check out all of the work that has been done on the space so far. The HGTV personality revealed that she hopes to have the property completely done in “a couple of months, maybe by Thanksgiving.”

