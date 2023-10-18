The series finale of Good Bones on October 17, 2023, marked the end of an era for HGTV fans. The home improvement show wrapped with a surprise marriage proposal and one final project for Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine.

How Did ‘Good Bones’ End?

The final episode kicked off in full swing with updates on the renovations in Mina’s brother Tad Starsiak’s new house. The home, located in the heart of Bates-Hendricks, Indiana, marked a fresh start for the general contractor as he entered the next phase of his life with his partner, Anna Spiars.

“Him and Anna chose a great spot for a new home,” Mina said at the start of the episode.

Tad and Anna already bought the flooring and the tile for most of the house. The real estate investor looked to his sister for “direction” on decorating and picking out furniture to fit their “quirky” style.

Anna admitted that she was “overwhelmed” by the renovation process because there were a lot of decisions to make. Later on in the episode, Karen celebrated her birthday with a cake and balloons from Tad, Cory Miller and Austin Aynes.

In another scene, Tad visited a jewelry shop with Cory and his friend Gillian Strong to pick out an engagement ring for Anna. Their first date was watching all the movies based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books. To honor their memorable first interaction, he wanted to create a custom “elvish-looking” ring for his beloved.

“It just finally feels like I’m getting the slice of happiness that I really wanted for a long time and I found it in the most amazing woman,” Tad said through tears in the emotional scene.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market

Tad Starsiak Proposed to Anna Spiars During the ‘Good Bones’ Finale

Before getting down on one knee, Tad, Mina and Karen showcased the final renovations on his home, walking an excited Anna through each room. One of the most unique features of the property was the cocoa bean mulch laid in all of the outdoor areas. “It smells like chocolate,” Anna declared as Tad picked up a handful of mulch for her to smell.

Anna was impressed by the massive library with shelves full of colorful books and the lovely pink couch placed in one of the rooms in the home. At the very end of the episode, Tad proposed to Anna in their brand-new kitchen and she happily accepted.

The entire Starsiak family came walking out into the kitchen after Tad proposed. “I appreciate you guys,” Tad told his loved ones. “It means so much.”

All of the family members grabbed a glass of champagne and celebrated the happy couple as the end credits began to roll. Though it seemed like they were all happy in the moment, tension surrounded the cast of the show behind the scenes. During an August 2023 episode of her “Mina AF” podcast, Mina revealed she was not on “good terms” with her mom and brother.

“There were definitely some challenging [moments] because my mom and I were in some of the most challenging places I felt we’ve been,” Mina reflected on filming the show’s final season during a September 2023 interview with People.