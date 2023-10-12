Weeks after Mina Starsiak Hawk opened up about her family feud, the HGTV star’s brother Tad Starsiak spoke out. The general contractor shared a video on his Instagram page with a caption about “releasing negative feelings” on Wednesday, October 11.

“We only get so much time to live on this Earth, why spend any amount on it being angry? It’s just not worth it,” the caption of the clip read.

In the video, Tad, 30, sat on his couch with his pup as he shared his message of positivity.

“One of our biggest problems as human beings is that we’re meaning making machines,” he explained. “We think we have to apply meaning to everything, and it makes sense because your brain is always trying to stay a step ahead of you and figure out a narrative of why something happened, but we need to learn how to turn that off too.”

Tad launched into an analogy about letting small things go and looking forward to the future with optimism.

“If you’re driving down the road, and someone honks at you or someone gives you the finger, you know, usually our first reaction is anger,” Tad continued. “We start to feel negative, but there’s power in the pause. We don’t have to feel that way. You can let that moment pass without it meaning anything. I know that’s crazy, but you can. It doesn’t have to mean anything.”

He finished off by saying, “Life is so, so short, and the meaning that you give to things needs to be powerful ones.”

Though he did not directly reference his rift with his sister, the comments section of the post was full of questions about where their relationship currently stands. During one of the final episodes of season 8 of Good Bones, Tad and his fianceé, Anna Spiars, had their home renovated by Mina, 39, and her team.

“Loved your house project last night,” one follower commented after the episode aired. “So happy for you and now I’m seeing your fianceé. So sad to read about the disconnect in your family, you must all be really good actors, all we saw was love? Hoping you can all work together to heal it!”

Mina first revealed she was not on “good terms” with Tad and her mom, Karen E. Laine, during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on August 28. The following month, she explained the root of the strain between her and Tad.

“My brother Tad said some really awful stuff to me and I’m sure he would say that I’ve said some awful stuff to him too,” the realtor told podcast listeners on September 18. “But the most recent stuff he said to me, he can’t say it’s not what he said. He can’t say I misunderstood. It’s in text and it’s black and white and that was kind of my final straw there.”