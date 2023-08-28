HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk has shared so many honest details about her relationship with Steve Hawk on the show Good Bones. The pair had a rather unconventional love story before getting married in June 2016. In August 2023, Mina announced some huge news about the fate of her series and her marriage.

How Did Mina Starsiak Hawk and Steve Hawk Meet?

Mina and Steve first connected on Facebook in 2013 after realizing they had mutual friends. They decided to meet up in real life at a basketball game but suffered a few awkward hiccups during their first interaction.

“He ignored me all night,” Mina recalled. “He let his friend hit on me!”

Thankfully, Mina decided to give Steve another chance after their first date didn’t go as planned. The couple hit it off and Mina introduced Steve to her mom, Karen E. Laine. In March 2015, Steve proposed to Mina at the Indianapolis Colts training field.

A little over a year later, Mina and Steve walked down the aisle in Indianapolis. They purchased a lot of land and built a home in the Fountain Square neighborhood.

“This is the neighborhood that Mom and I do a lot of our renovations in, it’s where we currently live and the neighborhood is our home,” Mina said. “I really can’t imagine living anywhere else.”

Do Mina Starsiak Hawk and Steve Hawk Have Children?

In August 2018, Mina and Steve welcomed their first child together, son Jack. Their family expanded again in September 2020 with the arrival of their daughter, Charlotte.

“She’s here! And she’s perfect! We are just obsessed with our little family and can’t wait for Jack to be the best big brother to sweet Charlie,” Mina gushed at the time.

Courtesy of Steve Hawk/Instagram

Are Mina Starsiak Hawk and Steve Hawk Still Together?

Despite announcing the end of Good Bones in August 2023, Mina and Steve are still together and are excited to start their next chapter.

“Today, I filmed my last few pickups for Good Bones. Not Good Bones season 8, but for Good Bones. So, it is official, that’s a wrap, folks,” she announced in an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast.

A few weeks later, both Steve and Mina candidly opened up about their decision to stop drinking alcohol during another podcast episode.

“I realized that I don’t want to give my children a reason to not have a relationship with me,” Steve explained of the decision. “Because I feel like so many people my age and the generation before me have these gap years in their relationship with their parents, or maybe they don’t even have gap years, but they just don’t have relationships or they do, but it revolves around alcohol or just all these negative things surrounding the behavior that comes with alcohol.”

Steve has officially been sober for two years while Mina has only had a few alcoholic beverages in that time frame.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).