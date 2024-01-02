Mina Starsiak Hawk and Cory Miller's 'Good Bones' Drama Timeline

September 2023

Mina clapped back at fans who accused her of looking “cranky” on Good Bones. She explained that several of the show’s cast members, including Cory, Tad and Karen, did not wield the same responsibilities that she did.

“I have all the risk,” she told podcast listeners of having sole ownership of her Two Chicks and a Hammer renovation company. “So, mom, Austin [Aynes], Tad, Cory, MJ [Coyle], everyone else is there having fun and they’re getting paid to be there, just regular pay, to have fun. What I think a lot of people don’t think about, don’t understand or choose not to hear is I own the company.”

Mina took another direct shot at Cory and Karen later on in the podcast episode.

“What it all comes down to is it’s really easy for mom and Cory to be able to have a lot of fun and be really playful and feel light, because they get their paycheck, they show up, they have the fun, they do the things they’re good at and then I think they sleep pretty well at night not having to stress about what’s happening at the house if they’re not there,” the home renovation star said.

Mina, who shares kids Jack and Charlotte with husband Steve Hawk, also further explained that Tad, Cory and Austin were no longer her employees.

“Austin was the most recent employee, but Tad and Cory haven’t for a long time,” she said. “So, while I want to say ‘Do this, do this, do this, wear this, put this on, put your gloves back on, put your mask back on. What are you doing? Why are you wearing this? Why do you have a dangly earring at demo? That seems dangerous,’ they’re not my employees and they don’t listen to me.”

Despite no longer being employed under the Two Chicks and a Hammer company, the boys still appeared on Good Bones season 8. Karen, who stepped back from the business in 2019, was also still present for filming during the show’s final season.

“So, while mom hasn’t been an owner in the company for a while, Tad and Cory have not worked for me for quite some time, they’re still present and you guys see them and I get why that is very confusing,” Mina concluded.