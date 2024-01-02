Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Mina Starsiak Hawk and Cory Miller's 'Good Bones' Drama Timeline

Getty Images; Courtesy of Cory Miller/Instagram

A Complete Timeline of Mina Starsiak Hawk and Costar Cory Miller’s ‘Good Bones’ Drama

News
Jan 2, 2024 5:20 pm·
By
Comment
Picture

Good Bones costars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Cory Miller’s friendship is currently anything but “good.” The HGTV personalities have had drama brewing between them since the show’s series finale aired on October 17, 2023.

Scroll below for a complete timeline of Mina and Cory’s rift.

 

 

 

Picture
Latest Video