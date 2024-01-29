Extending an olive branch? Good Bones’ Cory Miller may have just hinted that the end of his feud with costar Mina Starsiak Hawk is near.

Mina’s husband, Steve Hawk, shared a photo on his Instagram page on January 24 with a caption joking around about how he accidentally left his wedding ring at home.

“Whooooops @mina_starsiak_hawk look what I forgot to put back on after my workout,” Steve, 42, captioned the photo of his ringless left hand. “I’m heading into the wild. Wish me luck, everyone.”

Underneath the post, Cory simply commented with a flexed bicep emoji. Steve did not immediately respond to the comment.

The comment certainly came as a shock to fans after Mina, 39, revealed that she and Cory had a falling out after filming season 8 of Good Bones, the show’s last installment.

“So, there’s been enough questions about Cory that I’m going to try to address this in a respectful way again, understanding that I have a platform that he maybe doesn’t have,” the realtor said while answering fan questions during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast in December 2023. “Cory and I are not on speaking terms. I am positive that there are things he feels like I did to him, and I have known him since he was 11, and I’ve always had a soft spot for him.”

Mina and Cory ended up unfollowing each other on Instagram as a result of their differences. It was not made clear where Steve’s relationship with Cory stood at the time of the unfiltered podcast episode.

“It’s a super bummer because I have historically had a great relationship with Cory, and when things end particularly like they did, people’s colors just show a little more, which is a blessing because then I have a choice to make a different choice,” she added.

Courtesy of Steve Hawk/Instagram

Cory still currently follows Steve on Instagram; however, Steve does not follow Cory back. The fitness trainer’s post was in reference to Mina’s recent travel blunder when she forgot to pack all of her jewelry, including her wedding ring, on a trip to Phoenix.

“I don’t have any earrings; I don’t have my ring. I don’t have my watch. I forgot everything,” Mina explained in a January 6 Instagram Story.

After realizing her mistake, Mina got a text from Steve playfully asking, “So you’re just out in Phoenix SINGLE huh?”