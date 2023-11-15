HGTV viewers may have noticed that Good Bones is no longer a part of the network’s Tuesday night lineup each week. Mina Starsiak Hawk and her team will not be returning to the show for season 9, shocking loyal fans of the realtor and her famous family.

What Happened to ‘Good Bones’ on HGTV?

Mina announced that Good Bones was ending after season 8 during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast in August 2023. At the time, the reasoning she gave was simply that she just wanted to “switch it up.”

In the months that followed, more revelations came to light about the cast’s dynamic on set, including “a knockdown drag-out [fight]” between Mina and her mom, Karen E. Laine, behind the scenes. The pair have not been on “good terms” over the past year after facing a “challenging” time in their relationship.

Mina and her brother Tad Starsiak have also been embroiled in a rift since filming season 8. The Very Brady Renovation star downsized her team, with many cast members going their separate ways and starting new chapters in their careers.

Designer MJ Coyle admitted that he was not surprised that the series came to an end after eight seasons.

“It got to the point that our small team, at that point, we weren’t like even enjoying each other’s company,” MJ said during a “Mina AF” episode in October 2023. “We got through COVID, we got through all of these things, we got through all of these seasons and everyone was just very burnt out. Everyone was sore. Everyone was miserable.”

Will There Be Any ‘Good Bones’ Spinoffs?

Currently, there is one confirmed spinoff in the works for Mina, with special appearances from MJ. The pair are currently documenting the renovation of her new lake house, which she recently purchased with her husband, Steve Hawk.

“What I know right now is [the] first phase we are filming for a two-episode spinoff, and it’s been really fun so far,” Mina revealed. “Steve’s involved a lot, the kids are there a lot, MJ and Austin [Aynes] are there for demo and it just kind of feels like getting back to when I started, and it was just really fun and everything was joyful.”

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Karen has not announced a spinoff show but is open to the idea of returning to HGTV with a new program in the future.

“After eight years of doing Good Bones, I love our production company,” she told Indianapolis Business Journal in September 2023. “They are amazingly talented people. They have taught me so much. I don’t want to stop working with them. I would like to work with them until I die because they’re wonderful. HGTV has been wonderful to us. If I could create content for HGTV until I die, that would be a dream come true.”