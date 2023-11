On His Biggest Fight With Mina Starsiak Hawk

Mina and MJ also had their fair share of tiffs while working on projects on Good Bones.

“Probably one of our biggest fights ever was literally my first week of employment,” the artist explained. “We both put our feet down and weren’t moving at all, which is typically what happens with you and I.”

After their big fight, Mina and MJ walked away learning some valuable lessons about each other.

“In that moment, I think [what] you and I learned the most about each other is that we’re both super stubborn and we’re both right at all times,” he explained during the podcast with Mina. “Production [and] other people will definitely always be in our ears, either getting us to fight each other or getting us to come to an agreement that they secretly want.”