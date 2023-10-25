Though Good Bones was full of incredible home renovations, things weren’t always so pleasant for the cast behind the scenes. Mina Starsiak Hawk and costar MJ Coyle recalled one of their “biggest” blowouts on the set of the show during an episode of “Mina AF” on Tuesday, October 24.

“Probably one of our biggest fights ever was literally my first week of employment,” MJ told podcast listeners. “We both put our feet down and weren’t moving at all, which is typically what happens with you and I.”

The altercation happened while the Good Bones team was working on the property they deemed “Sanders House,” a huge house located on Indiana’s Sanders Street.

“I really, really wanted to save the fireplace in Sanders, and you were like, ‘Absolutely not, we’re getting rid of it.’”

At the time of the renovation, Mina was juggling being a mom to her firstborn baby, son Jack, whom she welcomed in August 2018 with husband Steve Hawk.

“I had just had a baby, and I’m there with tiny baby Jack, and everyone was angry,” she recalled.

Though the vibe was tense on set while working on the project, MJ and Mina eventually smoothed things over.

“In that moment, I think [what] you and I learned the most about each other is that we’re both super stubborn and we’re both right at all times,” the designer said. “Production [and] other people will definitely always be in our ears, either getting us to fight each other or getting us to come to an agreement that they secretly want.”

Mina said production was “pulling the strings in their ivory tower” when it came to her builds on the show. She attested that they were always “trying to get the reveal date they wanted” and “making the rooms the way that they wanted.”

Working on Good Bones admittedly brought a lot of stress into both Mina and MJ’s lives, as they were often given unrealistic deadlines to complete their renovations. The realtor said there was an “unhealthy amount of chaos” on the show and that production could be “annoying” at times.

Good Bones aired its series finale on October 17. Mina and her mom, Karen E. Laine, oversaw renovations on Tad Starsiak’s new Indiana home. The general contractor got engaged to his partner, Anna Spiars, at the end of the episode. Away from the cameras, Mina and her family have been embroiled in a rift.

Now, she is hoping to move on from the drama as she prepares for her spinoff show, which will be hitting the HGTV lineup next year.

“I am filming the lake house, and MJ is in there here and there; he comes and helps us demo, and I’m always throwing stuff against the wall to see what will stick,” Mina said of the new project. “If any new show ever did stick, MJ would definitely be one of the people that I’d be like, ‘Hey, do you want to do this?’”