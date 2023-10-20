Tour Tad Starsiak's Indiana Home From 'Good Bones' [Photos]

Tad Starsiak’s New Indiana Home Was Renovated on ‘Good Bones’! Take a Tour of His House

During the season 8 finale of Good Bones, Tad Starsiak and his castmates renovated his new home in Bates-Hendricks, Indiana. In the final moments of the episode, the general contractor proposed to his partner, Anna Spiars, in their gorgeous kitchen. It was the perfect sendoff for the HGTV show’s cast and crew.

“It just finally feels like I’m getting the slice of happiness that I really wanted for a long time, and I found it in the most amazing woman,” Tad told viewers through tears of his proposal in his dream home.

Scroll below to see photos inside of Tad’s newly renovated home.