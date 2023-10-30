For eight seasons, Good Bones captivated HGTV audiences with its vibrant cast of home improvement stars. Led by Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine, the series marked its final episode on October 17, 2023. Fans have wondered what happened to cast member Cory Miller after filming wrapped on the show’s last season.

What Happened to Cory Miller From ‘Good Bones’?

Cory served as the project manager on Good Bones. His guidance was vital to the success of the many home transformations on the show.

“I do walkthroughs with Mina; floorplan meetings with Mina; demo; projects with MJ; projects with Karen; landscaping with Karen; random cabinet installs requested by Mina — yeah, I do a lot of it,” he once told HGTV of his duties. “I do a lot of whatever we do.”

Per his LinkedIn profile, Cory officially began working for Mina’s Two Chicks and a Hammer business in 2016. Viewers got to see the construction expert’s sense of humor shine through on Good Bones. He also became a mainstay on Karen’s Instagram page, assisting her with DIY projects in fun videos.

Where Is Cory Miller Now?

In August 2023, Mina announced that Good Bones was ending after season 8. Fans were curious to know what the future would look like for Two Chicks and a Hammer and its team. During an episode of her podcast in October 2023, Mina revealed that Cory no longer worked for her company, and he hadn’t “for a long time.”

The realtor also opened up about experiencing a different vibe on set while filming the show’s last season.

“So, while I want to say, ‘Do this, do this, do this, wear this, put this on, put your gloves back on, put your mask back on. What are you doing? Why are you wearing this? Why do you have a dangly earring at demo? That seems dangerous,’ they’re not my employees and they don’t listen to me,” she continued.

Courtesy of Cory Miller/Instagram

Mina downsized her team and decided to put her company’s headquarters up for sale or rent. Cory has been focused on growing his own business, Miller Built LLC, specializing in new construction and remodels.

Under a May 2023 Instagram post, Cory explained to fans that although he no longer worked for Mina, he was still very involved in Good Bones’ final season.

“Everything is great!” he assured his followers. “We still worked heavily on the show together even after we split.”

Mina also reflected on filming the last few episodes of the series with Cory and what went on behind the scenes.

“Cory and I have known each other since he was 11, and there’s always more. I mean, what you guys see is what, like, 43 minutes of an episode that sometimes took a year if we, like, really messed up the schedule,” she told Collider in August 2023. “There are plenty of times where it is more shenanigans than is on camera, so Cory knows how to push my buttons. I will say that for sure.”