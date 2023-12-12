Mina Starsiak Hawk opened up about her falling out with Good Bones costar Cory Miller during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on Tuesday, December 12.

Mina, 39, kicked off the episode by answering fan questions, many of which revolved around why she and Cory unfollowed each other on Instagram. It came as a shock to learn that the longtime friends are no longer on good terms.

“So, there’s been enough questions about Cory that I’m going to try to address this in a respectful way again, understanding that I have a platform that he maybe doesn’t have,” she began. “Cory and I are not on speaking terms. I am positive that there are things he feels like I did to him, and I have known him since he was 11, and I’ve always had a soft spot for him.”

The HGTV personality went on to say that there were “a couple things that happened toward the end” that she decided she can’t “move on from.” Eventually, she realized she doesn’t “want that energy” in her life.

“I’ve got a lot of amazing people, and part of that means not hate-following or not anger-following like, ‘Let me see what this person is doing,’” Mina explained about why they unfollowed each other on Instagram. “So many people on social media follow people just because they want to see them fail or fall down or look fat in a picture or whatever it is. I’m just not interested in that. I don’t want other people to do it to me.”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market

Cory served as the project manager on Good Bones, which aired its series finale on October 17 on HGTV. During his time on the show, fans loved seeing his friendship with Mina’s mom, Karen E. Laine, blossom in front of the camera.

“I just kind of wanted to separate that out from my world, and he probably wanted to do the same,” she added. “It’s a super bummer because I have historically had a great relationship with Cory, and when things end particularly like they did, people’s colors just show a little more, which is a blessing because then I have a choice to make a different choice.”

Mina is sure that she is “an active participant in some negative storylines that other people have as well.” She said “there is a whole story” behind her rift with Cory but didn’t want to get into further details on the podcast.

The revelation came months after Mina revealed that she was not on “good terms” with Karen, 61, or brother Tad Starsiak during an August podcast episode. Good Bones castmate MJ Coyle added fuel to the fire in an October podcast episode, sharing that everyone was “miserable” working together during season 8.

So far, Cory has not publicly commented on his feud with Mina. Instead, it looks like he is working on a new project with Karen. The contractor shared several photos on his Instagram Stories while spending time with Karen on December 5 and filming footage with a GoPro.