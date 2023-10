October 20, 2023

Despite keeping a distance from his sister, Tad took to Instagram to thank her for giving him the opportunity to work on Good Bones for eight seasons.

“To all the fans, I feel like you all watched me grow up, and there’s something special about that,” he captioned a series of behind-the-scenes photos. “To all those people who helped build me up and taught me what I know — Lenny, Terry, Brad, Cory, Mina, Adam, Zack and so many others, thank you. And most thanks to Mina and Karen, none of this would have been possible for any of us without you two.”