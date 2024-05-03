Are Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Still Together? Updates

“Love at first sight” is a concept mostly seen in movies, but for Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, it was the real deal. The couple tied the knot just months after they first met because they knew the relationship was right. Of course, that doesn’t mean they haven’t faced challenges in their marriage. Are Elsa and Chris still together after more than a decade?

How Did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Meet?

Chris’ talent agent, William Ward, introduced him to the Spanish model and actress in early 2010. The Thor star said he and his would-be wife instantly connected.

“There was no light bulb moment,” Chris told Elle in 2015. “From the first time we met, we just made sense. She’s fun. She’s outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try and keep up with.”

Chris and Elsa went public with their romance in September 2010 by walking the red carpet together at the opening gala for the Los Angeles Museum of Art’s Resnick Pavilion.

When Did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Get Married?

Chris and Elsa didn’t waste any time taking their relationship to the next step. They got married on a whim during a vacation in December 2010, the Australian actor’s rep confirmed at the time.

“It just felt right. It made sense,” Chris said of the nuptials on ITV’s Good Morning Britain in March 2016. “There was no great plan to any of it to be honest. We were on holiday and we said, ‘Why don’t we get married, too?’ And then the next minute … There probably should have been some planning, but it all worked out.”

Do Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Have Kids?

Chris and Elsa’s love story includes three children. They welcomed daughter India Rose in May 2012, followed by their twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, in March 2014.

Are Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Still Together?

While Chris and Elsa have made many adorable public appearances on red carpets through the years, they also spent some time apart from each other in 2023, which led fans to wonder if their marriage was struggling. For example, in September 2023, Chris traveled to Iceland with India but without Elsa and their sons. Meanwhile, Elsa vacationed in Japan with Sasha and Tristan. However, the Fast Five star shut down marriage trouble rumors in a January 2024 interview with Hola! Spain.

“We had already decided on the trip, but India didn’t want to go to Japan. She didn’t want to do the city. She wanted nature, mountains, and exploring. Her dad told her that she could go wherever she wanted,” she said. “That was an opportunity where Chris wasn’t working and he could enjoy his daughter because it’s important to spend time with each of the kids on their own.”

Elsa added, “We’re doing very well, but, like all marriages, there are ups and downs. It’s not easy. I always say it, a relationship isn’t a continuous paradise. All marriages require a lot of time and work. You build them little by little with good moments, amazing moments, and some difficult moments. I think that’s a beautiful thing.”

Chris and Elsa further proved that they were still going strong by stepping out with Sasha and Tristan for the premiere of Chris’ movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in Sydney, Australia, on May 2, 2024. The parents of three looked happier than ever as they cuddled up to one another on the red carpet.