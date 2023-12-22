More than 50 years ago, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell met for the first time on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. Their relationship turned romantic years later while working together on another project. Are they still together?

When Did Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Start Dating?

After their first film collaboration in 1968, Kurt and Goldie worked together again on 1984’s Swing Shift. At the time, her heart was open to love again following her divorce from her second husband, Bill Hudson, and Kurt was newly divorced from his ex-wife, Season Hubley. Sparks flew between them on set, leading them to start dating.

“The first thing I saw was Goldie, and immediately I just came out and said, ‘Wow you got a great figure,’” Kurt recalled meeting Goldie for the first time during a November 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I never associated that with Goldie, and she kind of looked at me and smiled and I said, ‘Let’s sit down and go to work and talk about it.’”

While they were admittedly crazy about each other, the pair ultimately decided not to get married.

“Marriage didn’t work for either one of us,” the Academy Award winner said during a November 2020 appearance on Today. “I’m not saying that it wouldn’t work again, but I didn’t think that we really needed to get married. I mean, what marriage ended up being, in many ways, is big business.”

Are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Still Together?

In December 2023, speculation began swirling that the Hollywood duo were “living separate lives.”

“They love each other, there’s no doubting that, but they’re not working on the relationship like they used to,” an insider told Closer of their relationship at the time.

Despite facing said challenges, Goldie and Kurt are still together. “They’ve become more and more independent where Kurt does his thing, Goldie does hers,” the source continued. “Over the years, they’ve drifted apart.”

Do Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Have Kids?

Goldie welcomed kids Oliver and Kate Hudson during her marriage to Bill. Before dating Goldie, Kurt became a dad to one son, Boston Russell, with Season. In 1986, Goldie and Kurt welcomed their only child together, son Wyatt Russell.

With the exception of Boston, the couple’s blended family is involved in the acting business. Kurt and Wyatt began costarring in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in November 2023, in which Wyatt portrays the younger version of his father’s character, Lee Shaw.

“I’m really happy that Wyatt and I got to do something that is very unique,” the proud dad told Parade in December 2023. “Nobody’s ever done it before and it’s on a big stage with a big epic look and I’m obviously proud of him and happy that I got to be a part of that.”