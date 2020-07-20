Imagine being Goldie Hawn‘s housesitter? The beloved actress shares a few homes with boyfriend Kurt Russell, but they typically spend the majority of their time at their lavish mansion in Los Angeles. Especially since they were quarantining amid coronavirus earlier this year, Goldie has given followers glimpses inside her daily life.

According to the actress’ Instagram, Goldie and Kurt live in a massive home filled with tons of bedrooms, bathrooms, multiple living areas, a kitchen, an indoor gym and more. As for the outside, the Overboard alum’s property boasts a beautiful landscape with a garden and other colorful shrubbery.

Before moving into their new home, Goldie and Kurt — who began dating in 1983 — lived in an immaculate estate in the Palisades Riviera neighborhood of L.A. The Hollywood pair put their former home up for sale for $6.9 million in 2017. Their previous mansion was just as lavish as it featured five bedrooms, a media room, vaulted ceilings, a guest suite and much more, according to Zillow.

Aside from their California property, the First Wives Club actress and the Escape From New York actor also own homes between New York and Vancouver. Considering their older children, Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson, are parents of their own, having houses around the country makes it easier to spend time as a family.

One of the duo’s favorite “family [traditions]” is to visit their vacation home in Aspen, Colorado, around Christmas. “Goldie and Kurt love getting away to Aspen for the holidays,” an insider once shared with Closer Weekly. “The older Goldie and Kurt get, the more blessed they feel. Skiing or relaxing, they consider that perfect happiness.”

Being together under one roof also allows the Golden Globe winner and Kurt to spend time with their beloved grandchildren, including Kate’s kids, Ryder, Bingham and Rani, and Oliver’s brood, Wilder, Bodhi and Rio.

“Being surrounded by their children and grandchildren is what life is all about,” the insider explained. “They really are one of Hollywood’s most tight-knit families. The holidays may bring them together in Aspen, but they’re just as close the rest of the year too.”

Goldie and Kurt couldn’t feel more blessed to have created such an enviable life! Scroll through the gallery below to see inside their L.A. home.