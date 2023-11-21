In 1966, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn met for the first time while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. Their romantic relationship didn’t begin until 17 years later, when they reunited to film Swing Shift. After blending their families and proving to have one of the strongest connections in Hollywood, many have wondered if the couple ever decided to get married.

Inside Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s Hollywood Love Story

While working on Swing Shift, Goldie was already a mom to kids Oliver and Kate Hudson from her marriage to Bill Hudson. Kurt welcomed his eldest son, Boston Russell, with his now-ex-wife, Season Hubley, in 1980. Goldie’s children frequently visited the set of the romantic drama.

“What really got me was when I watched my kids when they’d come to the set and how he was with them,” she told People in May 2017 of Kurt’s instant bond with Kate and Oliver. “He was amazing with them. He was such a natural.”

The pair went on their first official date at the Playboy Club in Los Angeles in 1983.

“We thought, ‘Let’s go and learn how to do the jitterbug together,” she said of their first date during a January 2022 appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna. “It was kind of romantic; the whole night was romantic. That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it!”

Three years later, they welcomed their first child together, son Wyatt. In 1987, the proud parents shared the screen once more in the 1987 comedy Overboard.

Are Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Married?

Decades later, Goldie and Kurt are not currently married, but their relationship is stronger than ever. They celebrated their 40th anniversary together in February 2023. A few months later, Goldie revealed why she and Kurt decided not to get married.

“Why should we get married? Isn’t that a better question?” she said on CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? in July 2023. “Because we have been married, and because when it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be a big business. Somebody has to own something. It’s always ugly.”

The Cactus Flower actress continued, “Somebody has to actually take a look and say, ‘How many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces make you even hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?'”

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Do Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Have Grandkids?

The pair became grandparents for the first time in 2004 when Kate welcomed her first child, son Ryder Russell Robinson, with her then-husband, Chris Robinson. Now, the Academy Award winner and her beau are grandparents to six more grandkids.

In November 2023, Wyatt confirmed that the family was about to expand once more with the news that he was expecting his second child with wife Meredith Hagner. They are already parents to son Buddy, whom they welcomed in 2021.

“Buddy understands there’s a baby in the belly, but when the baby actually comes out, he’s gonna be like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a real thing!’” the doting dad told E! News.