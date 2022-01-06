Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Are Always Gushing About Each Other! See Their Sweetest Relationship Quotes

There is no sweeter relationship than the one that blossomed between Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell more than three decades ago. The Hateful Eight actor and the Cactus Flower star met on the set of the 1968 film The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. Years later, they reconnected and have been inseparable ever since.

“I was 21 and he was 16, and I thought he was adorable but he was much too young,” the Academy Award-winning actress shared on BBC Radio 4. “And then years later, we met up again and I liked him and I remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him. But we both said we would never go out with another actor so it just shows you never can tell.”

The pair joined forces once more for the 1984 film Swing Shift. They went out to The Playboy Club after a night of rehearsals and went back to Goldie’s newly purchased house afterward. She did not have a key to the home at the time, so the couple had to break in. Kurt recalled the night’s events and their run-in with the police during a 2017 appearance on Harry.

“We eventually found our way upstairs, looking around at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom, now, and we are realistically having sex when the police walked in because we had to break into the place to get in.”

Prior to becoming official with Kurt, Goldie was married twice. She welcomed her daughter, Kate Hudson, and son Oliver Hudson with her second ex-husband, Bill Hudson. Kurt had previously been married to Susan Hubley until 1983. The pair had one child together, son Boston Russell, who was born in 1980. In July 1986, Goldie and Kurt welcomed their son, Wyatt Russell.

Their chemistry continued to translate both off and on camera in the 1987 film Overboard. Questions have always been raised about whether or not the pair would eventually get married. For the longtime actors, their relationship is perfect just the way it is.

“A lasting relationship isn’t about marriage. It’s about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work,” Goldie told Porter in 2015. “If one person does not want it to work, it isn’t going to work. Intention is the key. It’s also about not losing yourself in each other. Being together, two pillars holding up the house and the roof, and being different, not having to agree on everything, learning how to deal with not agreeing. Everything’s a choice.”

Keep scrolling to see Goldie and Kurt’s sweetest quotes about their relationship.