Full of Love! See Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Cutest Quotes About Being Parents of 4 Kids

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are the perfect example of loving parents. Since the Hollywood duo began dating in 1983, the longtime lovebirds can’t help but gush over their blended brood of kids: Oliver Hudson, Boston Russell, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

The First Wives Club actress became a mom in 1976 when she welcomed her eldest son, Oliver. At the time, Goldie was married to her first husband, Bill Hudson. The former couple expanded Goldie’s family when Kate was born in 1979. The two called it quits three years later in 1982.

As for Kurt, the Escape From New York star experienced fatherhood for the first time when his eldest son, Boston, arrived in 1980. The Hollywood heartthrob and his first wife, Season Hubley, went their separate ways after four years of marriage in 1983.

Following his split with Season, it wasn’t long before Kurt and Goldie — who actually first met while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1996 — reconnected in 1983 on the set of Swing Shift. Sparks quickly flew between the two and it wasn’t long before they became an exclusive item. Three years later, the duo completed their family when Wyatt arrived in 1986.

Blending families with young kids can be challenging, but Goldie and Kurt made the transition look effortless. Fortunately, the Academy Award winner’s kids absolutely adored their new stepdad. Kate once recalled the “big moment” when she realized the Thing actor was becoming a member of their family.

“For me it felt like such a big moment because it was like, ‘My mom is madly in love with this guy.’ For me, at the time, it was like, ‘Is this going to be my dad?’” the Almost Famous actress shared during an episode of her podcast “Sibling Revelry.” “And I was meeting his son [Boston] which meant, ‘Does this mean that this is my brother?’ It was a lot to handle at such a young age.”

As the years have gone by, Goldie and Kurt’s bond with their family continued to get stronger. The Tombstone star especially shares a special relationship with Goldie’s only daughter. “Kurt has always been close to Kate and [has] seen her as his own daughter,” a source once told Closer Weekly.

Goldie and Kurt have one beautiful family.

