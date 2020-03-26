Celebrities are going a little stir crazy amid the coronavirus safer-at-home order in California. Amid the pandemic, Goldie Hawn took a peaceful stroll around her neighborhood with boyfriend Kurt Russell‘s son Boston Russell and the pair had a blast getting some fresh air and feeling the warm sun on their faces.

For the outing, Goldie, 74, donned a pair of black leggings that matched her cute tank top and sneakers. Boston, 40, on the other hand, wore a pair of loose-fitted pants and a gray sweatshirt. Kurt, 69, shares Boston with his ex-wife, Season Hubley. The pair were married from 1979 to 1983. After their divorce, Kurt found love with Goldie and in July 1986, they welcomed their son, Wyatt Russell.

However, Goldie was already a mom to her two younger kids — Oliver Hudson, 43, and Kate Hudson, 40 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Bill Hudson. When the time finally came for the Overboard stars to join their families, Kate said it felt like a very special moment.

“I remember the first time I ever saw Boston. It was the first time I remember Kurt talking about his son and I remember it was almost like, for me, it felt like such a big moment. It was like ‘My mom is obviously madly in love with this guy,’ and for me at the time it’s like ‘Is this going to be my dad?’ and I was meeting his son which meant … does this mean this is my brother?'” she recalled on “Sibling Revelry.”

“[It] was a lot to handle at such a young age,” Kate added. However, Oliver didn’t feel the same way. “I was like floating in space somewhere,” he joked. “I had none of these feelings.”

