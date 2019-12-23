Bride Wars star Kate Hudson has the most supportive boyfriend ever! Her beau, Danny Fujikawa, took to Instagram on Saturday, December 21, to unveil Kate’s new Fabletics line of menswear in the sweetest way possible.

While Danny, 33, hilariously showed the camera the comfy new shirt and hoodie he got from his wife, the 40-year-old beauty can be heard telling him, “wait, I haven’t even announced it yet” while laughing in the background. However, Danny proceeded to give his 30.8 million followers a little taste of what’s to come in Fabletics.

“Hey guys, I’m really excited. I just got a new collection,” he said while pulling out a shopping bag with a bunch of clothes in it. “Look at these guys. Oh my gosh! Look at these shorts. I got it all on. I’m just going for it. Oh, I just love it so much.”

The whole time Danny was unveiling Kate’s new Fabletics line, she couldn’t stop laughing in the background. Near the end of the clip, she approached the camera and said, “You’re making fun of it, but you do love it so much,” and the former musician replied, “I do love it so much, baby.” Aww!

Danny and Kate aren’t just boyfriend and girlfriend, they’re also the proud parents to their 1-year-old baby girl, Rani Rose. Dani has been such a great dad to their kid and a loving mentor to Kate’s older children — Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 8 — that she already wants to have more children with the Scumbag actor.

“I always thought I’d have four to six kids,” she previously revealed on the Today show. “That was like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family … you either don’t want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I’d have [more kids].”

Since Kate loves Danny so much, she wants to give him a baby boy as their next child. “He needs a boy. He needs his own boy,” she said.

When Kate does decide to have baby No. 4, we hope she comes out with a new Fabletics line for infants. Her clothes are so comfy!