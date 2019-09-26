It is pretty clear that Kate Hudson is one of the most well known faces in Hollywood today — however, it has to be mentioned that not only is she not an only child, but she has siblings that have been in her corner through it all.

While the Oscar nominated actress is known for her films like Almost Famous and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, she isn’t the only one in her family who has left their mark on Hollywood. Aside from her mother, Goldie Hawn, and her step-dad Kurt Russell, the blonde beauty can also say proudly that her brothers Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell have also found themselves in the industry — although her sibling Boston has worked on sets before. In fact, Kate has been quite open about her relationship with her bros, even sending them nothing but love on their birthdays.

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock (

“To a man who deserves a huge hip hip hooray for the day he was born!” the Weight Watchers ambassador wrote alongside a September 7 birthday video on Instagram. “You are a special human and we are so grateful for your commitment to being the best human you could possibly be and that we get the benefits of your awesomeness. Love and laughter. Love you bro.” So sweet!

Aside from Oliver and Wyatt, Kate also has three half-siblings from her estranged dad Bill Hudson — Zachary and Emily from her dad’s marriage to actress Cindy Williams, and another sister, Lalania Hudson, from his relationship to another woman. While the A-lister doesn’t seem to keep in contact with her biological father anymore, Oliver has.

Bei/Shutterstock

“We’ve shot some texts back and forth,” Oliver once mentioned during an interview on Larry King Now. However, in a past interview, Kate revealed, “I think that’s like the age-old psychological core issue for any situation. Anybody who has had an experience with a parent that is absent, it’s going to manifest.” Well, for now, it at least seems like Kate is extremely close to her brothers.

Scroll on down below to learn about Kate’s siblings!