What a sweet gesture! Kate Hudson gathered up her family and sung “Happy Birthday” to her brother Oliver in honor of his special day!

The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, September 7 to share a video of herself singing the iconic tune for her older sibling, who turned 43. However, she wasn’t alone in the clip, as her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and her three kids — sons Ryder, 15, Bingham, 8, and daughter Rani, 11 months — joined her.

“To a man who deserves a huge hip hip hooray for the day he was born!” the actress wrote alongside the lovely video. “You are a special human and we are so grateful for your commitment to being the best human you could possibly be and that we get the benefits of your awesomeness. Love and laughter. Love you bro.” So incredible!

Take a look at the clip below!

No surprise here, but people were loving the beautiful gesture. “You guys are so cute!” one fan said. While another person added, “Oliver, you are lucky to have a family that love you so much.”

Oliver is the eldest child of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell‘s blended family. The famous siblings also includes Kate, Boston, 39, and Wyatt, 33 — the latter is the only child that Kurt and Goldie welcomed together. Like the Almost Famous star, Oliver is also an actor and has appeared in many shows like Scream Queens, Nashville and Dawson’s Creek.

While the Weight Watchers ambassador has three kids, her big brother is also all about his family — he tied the knot to fellow actress Erinn Bartlett in 2006. The pair have three children — sons Wilder, 12, and Bodhi, 9, and daughter Rio, 4.

It really is so great to see this family continuing to spread love to one another — we can’t wait to see what’s next for all of them!