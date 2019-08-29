Fountain of youth found? It certainly looks like Goldie Hawn came across it, as her daughter, Kate Hudson, shared a snap of her mom that has people praising the Overboard actress.

The Almost Famous star, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 30, to post a lovely photo of her mom, 73. “Cowboygirl Goldie,” Kate captioned the pic, which shows her mother walking down the street while wearing a floral jumpsuit and a cowboy hat. Scroll on down below to see the snap!

Jaws were dropping everywhere, as fans rushed to the comments section to react. “Damn! Eternally in her 20’s,” one person gushed. Another added. “No freakin’ way! Thought it was Kate. #Agelessgenes.” Even fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in, saying, “Is she 22 years old?”

It is no surprise to see how close this bubbly mother-daughter team is — Goldie was even in the delivery room when Kate gave birth to her youngest child, Rani Rose. “There were so many people in and out [of the hospital rom] and I was feeling left out of the social aspect of it, so I looked at the nurse and said, ‘I think I want the epidural because I’m too social for natural childbirth,’” the Weight Watchers ambassador recalled while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“The doctor was amazing, but mom, once again, man, she was right in there,” Kate continued. “I remember the doctor goes, ‘Goldie, you get a little closer you might fall in.’” Kurt Russell‘s longtime partner chimed in, “I took my cue, I didn’t get much closer.” Too funny!

While the famous duo enjoys joking with one another, Kate knows just how important Goldie is to her and her children. “Goldie loves being a grandmother. She went over to Kate’s house and they were both happy and crying. They are truly connected,” a friend once exclusively told Closer Weekly.

We just love Kate and Goldie’s connection!