How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star Kate Hudson is loving her life as a mom of three! The 40-year-old star actress to Instagram on Tuesday, June 18, to share the cutest photo of her and her three kids along with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

“My loves of my life ☀️,” she captioned the adorable pic of everyone laughing. In the photo, Kate held her and Danny’s 8-month baby girl, Rani Rose, in her arms while her beau and her two sons — Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 7 — snuggled around her.

“Awww so happy,” Kate’s friend Chelsea Handler wrote in the comments section. Katie Couric added, “So precious! 😊💓.” One of Kate’s fans commented, “Pretty much the best photo ever! What a beautiful family, so blessed! Congratulations! 💕🙌🏻❤️.”

Kate shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham with ex-boyfriend Matt Bellamy. Even though her three kids all have different fathers, Kate doesn’t let that stop her from having a great coparenting relationship with each one of their dads.

“When you get divorced, you’re still in a relationship. It’s just a different kind of relationship,” she explained on the “Divorce Sucks! with Laura Wasser” podcast. “You’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days, you’re going to have good weeks, bad weeks.”

Kate admitted that she gets along so well with Chris, Matt and Danny because they all know how to talk to each other with respect. “It’s just communication,” she said, and so far it seem to be working. “[Her sons are] happy and surrounded by love and a big family. That’s what’s most important to her,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly in April.

If you ask us, Kate has proven that any woman can have it all!