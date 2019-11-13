He has been by Kate Hudson‘s side for quite some time now, but while we all know about the Hollywood actress, not many people know about the love of her life Danny Fujikawa — until now!

The pair started dating in 2017 — and the Almost Famous star has never had an issue opening up about her boyfriend and how important he is to her. “This man has given me the most beautiful gifts life can give and the depth of gratitude I feel for the day he was born is beyond any measured spoken word or post,” the 40-year-old gushed via Instagram on Danny’s birthday. “I believe that this gratitude exists and is present in our daughter’s joy and her magical spirit.”

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock

“The ups and downs and sideways were all worth it. Happy Birthday baby! @swimswammyslippyslappy I love you,” she added.

Who is Danny Fujikawa?

Danny was born on June 10, 1986, in Los Angeles, California. He is currently 33-years-old.

What does he do?

While Danny isn’t the big Hollywood star that his girlfriend is, he has also gone the creative route in his career. Not only is he the cofounder of the folk rock band Chief, but he founded his own record company called Lightwave Records in 2013. Danny has also worked on film projects like Flat and Scumbag, so it is clear that he is a man of many talents.

Capture Pix/Shutterstock

Does he have siblings?

Danny isn’t an only child. He has two brothers — Michael and Brady Fujikawa.

He is married?

It is clear that Kate and Danny are crazy about each other, but the pair has not tied the knot as of yet. The Oscar-nominee once joked to her man about getting down on one knee soon. “Hurry up and propose my wedding look just walked down the runway!” Kate quipped on Instagram alongside a video showing a Chanel model walking the runway with an extremely long veil on.

Is Danny a father?

On October 2, 2018, Kate and Danny welcomed their first child together, daughter Rani Rose. “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” Goldie Hawn‘s daughter wrote following the birth. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor. Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send them right back.”

Is he close with Kate’s parents?

It’s hard to imagine anyone not getting along with Goldie, 73, and Kurt Russell, 68, and Danny doesn’t have that problem, as he was once spotted on vacation with Kate’s folks.

It certainly looks like Kate found a good one!