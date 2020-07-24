Kate Hudson Has a Beautiful Life With Her 3 Kids! See Inside the Actress’ L.A. Mansion

Kate Hudson is one of the most accomplished actresses in Hollywood, so it’s no surprise she’s the owner of a gorgeous home in Los Angeles. In 2011, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress purchased the mansion next door so she could make room for her family. In case you were wondering, photos of the home certainly don’t do it justice.

Kate’s immaculate property holds a lot of significance as she still lives in the home her mom, Goldie Hawn, purchased in 1979. After becoming an established Hollywood star in the early 2000s, the Almost Famous alum bought her childhood home for $5.5 million. At the time she became the owner of the home next door, it was valued at $5.3 million.

The Golden Globe winner’s living quarters are quite impressive as it features seven bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, a massive backyard with a pool and spa and much more. As for her 1935 Tudor Revival home, which Kate uses as a guest house, it’s fitted with five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

It’s not rare to catch glimpses inside Kate’s home as she often shares photos hanging out with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, their daughter, Rani Rosie Fujikawa, and her two sons, Ryder Robinson and Bingham Bellamy, whom she shares with men from previous relationships.

While being the owner of two mansions sounds like a lot, it seems Kate makes great use out of it as a busy actress, businesswoman and mom of three kids. The Bride Wars actress — who was previously married to ex-husband Chris Robinson and engaged to ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy — even dished she might not be done having kiddos.

“I have a feeling I’m probably going to end up winning,” the Raising Helen star joked about the possibility of having more kids than her older brother, Oliver Hudson, who shares his three children with wife Erinn Bartlett, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February. “I don’t know if I’m done yet.”

After welcoming her youngest child, Rani, in October 2018, Kate sweetly admitted she might have a case of baby fever. “Right now, Rani’s in that place where you’re like, ‘I want another baby,’” she said. “But once she gets like 4 or 5, you’re like, ‘I feel like my life is kinda back a little bit. They’re kind of in a groove.’ There’s like a window.”

