They may have had ups and downs during their post-relationship, but Kate Hudson and ex Chris Robinson are now on the same wavelengths — like they’ve never been before.

“Kate and Chris are on better terms than they ever were!” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. The actress, 40, and the musician, 52, tied the knot in 2000 before parting ways in 2007. They now share son Ryder, 15. While Chris was reportedly looking for full custody of his child upon the split, a compromise that both parents are happy with was reached.

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

“Ryder can float between either parent as long as it doesn’t interfere with school,” the source added. The Almost Famous star is also a mom to son Bingham, 8, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy. Kate also has daughter Rani Rose with her current partner, Danny Fujikawa. Kate has opened up about her strong coparenting relationships in the past.

“When you get divorced, you’re still in a relationship. It’s just a different kind of relationship,” the Oscar nominee explained during an interview on the podcast Divorce Sucks! with Laura Wasser. “You’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days, you’re going to have good weeks, bad weeks.”

“It’s just communication,” Kate added of the secret behind her successful coparenting. The A-lister also has her mom Goldie Hawn to thank for her good relationships — especially since she never heard her mother talk badly of her father Bill Hudson. “Kids are not only incredibly intelligent, but eventually they can make their mind up themselves,” she said.

“They will see with their own eyes whatever needs to be seen and they need to come to that on their own terms,” Kate added. “It’s not our place to tell them how to feel about the other parents. I think that’s so important.”

We are just glad to hear that Kate continues to have success while coparenting.

