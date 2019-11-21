Ever since she rose to Hollywood limelight in the late 1960s, fans have fallen in love with Goldie Hawn‘s bubbly personality and electrifying demeanor. In her younger years, the Overboard actress — who turned off 4 on Thursday, November 21 — quickly became a bonafide movie star.

Growing up, however, Goldie made sure to stay grounded as she got a big taste of Hollywood fame. In fact, the D.C. native once revealed her upbringing had a lot to do with being able to remain clearheaded while paving a career as a star of classic movies.

“I never wanted to be a screwed-up alcoholic movie star, because that’s what all the magazines told you about. I just wanted to dance,” she revealed to The Times in November 2018. “He [her Presbyterian father] said expectation is greater than realization, so I never looked at unrealistic ideas.”

Looking back on her incredible, decades-long career, Goldie couldn’t believe how far she has come. “For me to be a movie star was completely insane,” the Private Benjamin star explained to the outlet. “But to do three pirouettes and not fall, and jumps and leaps and dance as well as I could? That meant something to me.”

In the early 2000s, Goldie took a break from Hollywood to spend more time with longtime love Kurt Russell and their blended family of kids — Oliver Hudson, 43, Kate Hudson, 40, Boston Russell, 39, and Wyatt Russell, 33. Although her Hollywood hiatus lasted nearly 15 years, she made a highly anticipated comeback in 2015.

A friend of the Death Becomes Her actress told Closer Weekly about the new chapter in her pal’s life. “Goldie has new goals to accomplish,” the friend previously told Closer. “It’s her third chapter, she knows that, and she wants to get it all right.”

The close insider even dished that Goldie couldn’t be more ready for her Hollywood comeback — which included getting in shape. “She always says you’re as young as you feel, and she still feels like a 30-year-old,” the friend added. “She’s healthy, and vibrant, and comfortable in her own skin.”

