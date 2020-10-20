Boys’ day out! Kate Hudson‘s boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, took her two sons, Ryder and Bingham, on a fun surfing outing. The iconic actress’ longtime partner was spotted carrying surfboards with the kiddos in Malibu, California on Sunday, October 18.

Danny, 34, looked comfy and casual in a white T-shirt and board shorts for the morning shred session. Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 9, walked ahead with their surfboards in tow as they enjoyed some quality time with the Scumbag star.

Danny and Kate, 41, have yet to get married, but the handsome hunk has effortlessly filled in as a doting parent ever since he started dating the Almost Famous star in 2017. Aside from being a stepdad to Ryder and Bingham, Danny is also the loving father of the pair’s 2-year-old daughter, Rani Rose.

Following the birth of their first child together in October 2018, Kate — who shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy — praised the Burt & Bart composer for helping make her wish of having a little girl come true.

“This man has given me the most beautiful gifts life can give and the depth of gratitude I feel for [him] is beyond any measured spoken word or post,” she gushed on Instagram in July 2019. “I believe that this gratitude exists and is present in our daughter’s joy and her magical spirit.”

Considering Kate and Danny are happier than ever with their beautiful blended family, fans are dying to know if they talk about the possibility of tying the knot. Even though her previous marriages ended in divorce, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress said she would “probably” exchange vows with the Lightwave Records founder.

“I think so,” Kate told The Telegraph in August 2091. “We think about that a lot. Marriage is definitely not a golden ticket — it’s not going to solve any challenges in a relationship. But as someone who’s lived through … well, trial and error, I think that the symbolism of marriage, that commitment, is more important to kids than we sometimes think.”

The Bride Wards actress noted her older sons are also the reason why she tries to be as amicable as possible with their fathers. “It’s all about my kids,” she explained to the outlet. “Which means I have to love [Chris and Matt], no matter what. And so I put my ego aside, I put aside any challenges that didn’t allow those relationships to last, and I love them — it doesn’t mean I have to be with them … And I think my kids feel that we’re all on the same page.”

What an amazing family dynamic!

