While Goldie Hawn may seem like she is all about being on the mystical route, her son Wyatt Russell, wants people to know that his mother just feels very passionate about things she believes in.

The 33-year-old recently attended the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour and discussed his show, AMC’s Lodge 49 — he plays a character that finds himself into some mystical moments, but he can’t say the same about his real life, or his mom, 73. ” The whole thing is mystical, life in itself is like a mystical journey,” the actor told a group of reporters at the event. “No, that’s a misconception with her. She’s not ‘woo-woo,’ she’s very grounded in the things that she believes in, spiritual, but I wouldn’t call it ‘woo-woo.'”

The Death Becomes Actress is also said to be into meditation — even inviting her family to take part as well. “I mean, we don’t, like, meditate together or anything. It’s just, you keep it as normal as possible and that was sort of their matter, was being able to keep it normal,” Wyatt explained. The Overlord star is the only child that Goldie and Kurt Russell had together, although he does have three half-siblings — Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson and Boston Russell.

Even though Wyatt has two very famous parents, he has made his own career — he’s been a part of many successful films including Cowboys and Aliens, This Is 40, 22 Jump Street and the upcoming The Woman in the Window with Amy Adams. He is also engaged, as he proposed to his girlfriend, fellow actress, Meredith Hagner, in December 2018.

“The love of my dang life proposed to me,” the 32-year-old announced on Instagram. “He is the best guy in the world. It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!” Sounds like things are going pretty well for Wyatt!

