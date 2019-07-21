Sure, she’s been a Hollywood mainstay for years, but even big-time stars have to run errands — and Goldie Hawn is no different, as she was seen looking fabulous while out and about doing some grocery shopping.

The 73-year-old was recently spotted in Los Angeles stocking up on some food and essentials, but she was still all smiles! And that should come as no surprise, as the actress is living quite the life — she has been with her partner, Kurt Russell, since 1983. The pair share one child together, Wyatt, 33. However, each star also had their own kids from previous relationships.

The Death Becomes Her actress had kids Oliver, 42, and Kate Hudson, 40, with ex-husband, Bill Hudson, while the Escape From L.A. star had son Boston with ex-wife Season Hubley. The loving duo also have six grandkids, and they enjoy spending as time with their big family as possible, especially in the holidays.

“We always trim the tree on Christmas Eve and we have a big meal,” Kurt exclusively told Closer Weekly. After dinner, “the grandkids put their pajamas on and hang up their stockings. We get the fire going and when it gets dark we always choose someone to read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” So sweet!

Scroll on down to see more photos of Goldie hitting the grocery store!