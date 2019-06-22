They have been together three decades, so Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn know that spending time with one another as often as possible is one of the keys to their long relationship — and their current vacation is more proof of that.

The Hollywood couple was recently spotted living it up on the Greek Islands, just some time after the pair was seen in Italy with their daughter, Kate Hudson, and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. However, this time around the famous duo looks like they found some time to be with themselves.

The Escape From L.A. star, 68, went shirtless and rocks some funky board shorts while hanging out on a speed boat with Goldie, 73, who went with a black one-piece, matched with a white visor. Kurt, who is not married to the Death Becomes Her actress, once revealed how he and his love have managed to stay together even with their busy careers.

“[We] were very aware of what would happen had we both pursued our careers full-on,” Kurt told Daily Mail. “I very rarely worked when I knew Goldie was going to be working. And vice-versa. Which meant we could be together. I never thought that what the business could provide would ever take precedence over us. Money is great, but you’ve got to say no. You really do.”

