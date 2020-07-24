Goldie Hawn has shared a ton of memories with her kids over the years. Whether she brought her children to red carpet events or on lavish family vacations, the Overboard alum’s sweetest family photos prove she’s so proud of Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

The iconic actress became a mom for the first time when she welcomed her eldest son, Oliver, in September 1976. Goldie — who was married to ex-husband Bill Hudson at the time – expanded her brood when Kate came along in April 1979. Following her daughter’s birth, the former pair called it quits in 1982.

After Goldie divorced the father of her children, she moved on with actor Kurt Russell. The two crossed paths in 1983 and although they never got married, the longtime partners became the proud parents of their only child together, Wyatt, in July 1986. Through her relationship with the Escape from New York star, Goldie became the loving stepmom of his son, Boston Russell, whom Kurt shares with ex-wife Season Hubley.

As a mom, Goldie takes her role extremely seriously. “You’re creating one, two, three new people. You have a tremendous influence on these human beings,” she explained to Today in 2015. “And these are people that you want, and hopefully will contribute in some way, and put some of the love back in the earth.”

“This is what we do,” she continued during her appearance. “This is what our job is as mothers. We create a good little soul and he or she will pass that on to his or her friends and make an influence. And that’s one way we can help make this world a better place.”

Now that Goldie’s kids are older, she’s making sure to be just as amazing in her role as a grandma to Kate’s brood, Ryder, Bingham and Rani Rose, as well as Oliver’s children, Wilder, Bodhi and Rio. As she praised her kiddos’ skills, Goldie called Kate and Oliver “unbelievable parents.”

“Kurt and I are so proud,” she marveled on Today. “They’re mirroring a lot of the way they were raised, and that just shows you how important it is to raise your kids well, ’cause they will raise their kids well.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Goldie’s sweetest photos with Kate, Oliver and Wyatt through the years!