So Much Love! See Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Most Touching Quotes About Being Grandparents

Could you imagine having Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as your grandma and grandpa? Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson‘s kids don’t have to! Since the Overboard alums took on the role of grandparents over a decade ago, their sweetest quotes prove they couldn’t be more in love with their growing brood of grandchildren.

Goldie and Kurt’s eldest grandchild, Ryder, arrived when Kate gave birth to him alongside ex-husband Chris Robinson in 2004. Following the couple’s split in 2007, Kate welcomed baby No. 2, a son named Bingham, with her then-boyfriend, Matt Bellamy, in 2011. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star also became the mom of her youngest child, Rani Rose, with current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in 2018.

As for Goldie and Kurt’s son Oliver, he’s also the proud dad of three kids. In 2007, the Rules of Engagement actor welcomed his eldest son, Widler, with wife Erinn Bartlett. The pair — who tied the knot in 2006 — added to their family when son Bodhi arrived in 2010, followed by their youngest daughter, Rio, in 2013.

Although the First Wives Club actress and the Escape From New York actor’s two other kids, Boston Russell and Wyatt Russell, have yet to welcome any children of their own, they sure have something to look forward to. In fact, a source close to longtime lovebirds, who began dating in 1983, once revealed how much Goldie adores being a grandma.

“Goldie is the best Glam-ma ever,” the insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly. “She and Kate are super close, but Goldie and Kate’s children, who all call her ‘GoGo,’ have a very special bond.”

Not only is the Academy Award winner a good role model to be around, but the source said Kate and Oliver’s kids think she’s so entertaining. “Rani Rose and the boys, Bingham and Ryder, consider GoGo their go-to for fun, and Goldie loves that,” the insider explained. “It’s 24/7 fun and laughter.”

The source told Closer that the couples’ grandkiddos especially love to visit when their Hollywood parents are out of town. “Anything goes at Goldie and Kurt’s home,” the insider insisted. “All the grandkids have a blast at GoGo’s and that’s made Kate and Goldie’s bond even tighter.”

Considering the Snatched actress and the Tombstone alum share such an incredible bond with their grandkids, the duo’s children are extra grateful. “Kate knows that when she drops her kids off at her mom’s house, or Goldie comes to hers, her children are safe and sound, learning and laughing,” the insider dished. “There’s no better feeling than that. Kate knows she’s blessed to have Goldie in her life and especially her kids’ lives.”

